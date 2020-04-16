After seeing growth in its business, Shenandoah Energy Services has opened a new location in Strasburg.
Partners Ed Kelly and Steve Van Stee are using the new location at 411 E. King St. to focus on its SolarCrate product.
As described on the company website, “SolarCrate is a portable solar generator designed to give you 120VAC power wherever and whenever you need it without the use of a noisy gasoline or propane fired generator set.”
Van Stee started developing SolarCrate in 2013 “to address the needs of customers that were looking for off-grid, battery-based solar energy.”
He worked to perfect the product by producing a system for his own house in Edinburg and running through plenty of trial and error.
“I finally realized there was definitely a way forward and a market to do this,” he said.
Shenandoah Energy Services began in Edinburg, and Van Stee said he had also rented a space off U.S. 11 in Woodstock. But, the business has grown.
“As business had been doing well and flourishing, I realized that I needed more room,” Van Stee said. “So, our move from the Woodstock location to Strasburg was one out (of) necessity.”
The move had been in the works for about a year, “well before any of this coronavirus,” Kelly said.
But the business has still felt the effects of COVID-19.
“It’s definitely hit us hard. Before the real thrust of the virus, we had about seven projects on the books,” Van Stee said. “As the virus started to settle in, they haven’t dried up but customers are taking kind of a wait-and-see attitude.”
When things get back to normal, Kelly and Van Stee said they plan to have an open house.
SolarCrate is billed as a product that can be used “virtually anywhere you would use a gasoline fired generator.”
The product can be used to run power tools on a job site, small appliances and lights for camping, public address systems and critical systems around the house if there is a power outage, according to the company website. It can even be used to run a refrigerator, a few lights, TV, DVD players, cable box, modem/routers or be used to charge electronics.
The SolarCrate won the 2016 Solar Innovation of the Year at the Maryland, D.C.,Virginia Solar Energy Installers Association conference.
Van Stee said he has SolarCrate systems in Puerto Rico, Nigeria and Haiti, calling the company “an international product.”
“There’s really nobody else doing what I do,” Van Stee said. “There are some other manufacturers out there but they’re about a quarter of a million dollars each.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.