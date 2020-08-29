T-Mobile has exercised its option under Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s affiliate agreement with Sprint to purchase its wireless operations and 1.1 million wireless customers, but a sales prices hasn't been reached yet.
Prior to T-Mobile exercising the purchase option, Shentel and T-Mobile had been in discussions regarding the framework for the appraisal process if T-Mobile were to exercise the option to purchase operations, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
According to the SEC filing, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on the sales price, and on Aug. 24 Shentel delivered to T-Mobile a "Notice of Dispute" relating to such appraisal framework and other contractual terms related to T-Mobile's acquisition of Shentel's Wireless operations. The Notice of Dispute triggered the dispute resolution process set out in the affiliate agreement and may lead the parties to extend or otherwise adjust the timeline for the appraisal process and purchase under the terms of the affiliate agreement.
“Should the parties fail to resolve this dispute within 60 days following delivery of the Notice of Dispute, either party may pursue other remedies, including arbitration of any remaining disputed appraisal framework items, as permitted by the affiliate agreement,” the filing reads. “The appraisal process could be subject to various other legal challenges that may also extend or affect the timeline set forth in the affiliate agreement.”
T-Mobile also filed with the SEC to inform its investors of the holdup.
The sides will now need to determine the Entire Business Value to be paid by T-Mobile for the acquisition of Shentel's wireless operations. Shentel's wireless business generates over $400 million in revenue with approximately 400 employees throughout its service area.
Any company that acquires Sprint also has the option to acquire Shentel's wireless business at 90% of the "entire business value,” according to the original agreement between Shentel and Sprint.
The appraisal and sale process are expected to take at least several months. Shentel officials said the company plans no further comments on the sale or dispute resolution processes but will provide updates on any material developments as warranted.
When the two companies merged back in April, T-Mobile had the option of buying the business, making Shentel an affiliate with the New T-Mobile or letting Shentel walk away on its own.
Shentel Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Heimbach said back in April that the companies took about 23 months to obtain legal and regulatory approval. In turn, that gave ample time for all involved to “navigate the issue,” Heimbach said.
The deal for T-Mobile to acquire Sprint was valued at $26.5 billion two years ago and was approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice last year.
Shentel provides telecommunications and broadband services in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Ohio.
"Over the last 21 years, the dedicated employees of our wireless business have charted an enormously successful path in the wireless industry," said Shentel President and CEO Christopher E. French. "We have built the best performing wireless network, deployed an unmatched footprint of stores and kiosks and provided industry leading customer service to over one million mostly rural subscribers in our region. Without Shentel, many of our wireless customers would not have otherwise had a reliable provider they could count on for critical connectivity to keep in touch with loved ones or to support their livelihood.”
