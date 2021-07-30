Sherando High School student Courtney King was named the 45th Miss Frederick County Fair on Sunday evening at the fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Her platform was homelessness prevention. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship. Courtney is the 16-year-old daughter of J.R. King, Brandi Malone and Polina Dellen. She will participate in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant in January.
James Wood High School student Alexis Nicole Woodward, 14, was named Junior Miss Frederick County Fair, which is for girls 13-15. Alexis is the daughter of Victoria Himelright.
Runner-up was Ava Mannarino, a rising ninth-grader at Millbrook High School. She won most photogenic as well.
Other pageant winners earlier Sunday included:
- Qiana Wilkins, who was crowned Tiny Miss (for girls 4-5)
- Cali Bailey, who was named Little Miss and (for girls 7-9) overall photogenic
- Madison Langley, who was named Preteen Miss (for girls 10-12) and overall community service winner
Today is the last day for the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.