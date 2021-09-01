Officials at the Shenandoah County Fair have had to make a few changes to the week's schedule.
The Marshall Tucker Band won't be able to appear in concert on Thursday because one of the band members became ill. All tickets will be refunded. All tickets purchased with credit cards will be refunded to the card used within 10-14 days. All purchases made with cash or check will be refunded by check to the purchaser.
The Pig Scramble, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday because of the threat of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida roll in. If it's too wet to hold the pig scramble outdoors on Thursday, the event will be moved indoors.
Today
“Senior Citizen’s Day” • $3 Admission for Senior Citizens All Day • Sponsored by Farm Credit.
• 8:30 a.m.: Seniors Rest-home Breakfast (Reserved Event) • Sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank and Consulate HealthCare
• 11 p.m.: Senior’s Day at Activities Tent behind Grandstand.
• 12 p.m.: Harness Racing Begins • Sponsored by The Northern Virginia Daily.
• 3:30 p.m.: Southland Dairy Farmers Show • Dairy Educational Program beside Dairy Center.
• 4 p.m.: Registration for Pig Scramble, register location under the Grandstand.
• 4 p.m.: Sugar Creek Snowy and Sweet’s Banana Split Eating Contest • Registration: Sign up in the Fair Office • Registration limited to the first 10 contestants to sign up.
• 5 p.m.: Southland Dairy Farmers Show • Dairy Educational Program beside Dairy Center.
• 5 p.m.: Midway Opens • Armbands Available from 5 p.m. — Closing: $25.
• 5 p.m.: Banana Split Eating Contest in the large tent behind the Grandstand. Winning Prize: $50 Cash • Sponsored by Sugar Creek Snowy and Sweet Ice Cream Shop
• 6:30 p.m.: Southland Dairy Farmers Show • Dairy Educational Program beside Dairy Center.
• 7 p.m. Until Closing: Adult Karaoke with L&J Entertainment on the Free Music Stage • Sponsored by LD & B Insurance.
