The main stage at the Warren County Fairgrounds has a new name.
In a Monday evening ceremony, the Warren County Fair Board named the stage for Dennis Grove, longtime board member and head of the entertainment department.
"He’s been with us for over 40 years," said Kandi Lamb, board secretary who helped arrange the surprise for Grove.
She said the board wanted to honor him for his service and his contribution to the community.
Most structures are named for people after they die, she said, but the board didn't want to wait.
"We wanted him to be able to enjoy having something named for him," she said.
"We’ve been very secretive.”
The 64th Warren County Fair ends tonight.
