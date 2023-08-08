A North Carolina man accused of leading authorities on a pursuit through three counties that ended at a Walmart in Warren County on Monday remains held in jail without bond.
Authorities charged Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, with felony eluding law enforcement in Rockingham County and in Shenandoah County. Authorities charged Boyd in Warren County with one felony count each of eluding law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and hit and run.
Boyd appeared in Warren County General District Court on Tuesday via video from the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. A judge scheduled Boyd’s next appearance for Oct. 18.
Virginia state police provided more details on Tuesday about the pursuit — which reached 115 mph — and its conclusion at the Walmart off U.S. 340-522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County.
State police tried to stop a Ford Taurus, traveling north on Interstate 81 at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday at the 245 Exit ramp, according to a news release from Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Culpeper Division. The driver, later identified as Boyd, failed to stop and sped away, the release states. Police started to pursue the Ford.
The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 81 into Shenandoah County and then into Warren County. Police put out a tire-deflation device, which the Ford struck, the release states. The car continued northbound and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu also heading north. The Ford continued north, exited I-81 to head eastbound on Interstate 66, the release states. Law enforcement agencies in the three counties joined the state police effort.
A state trooper moved his patrol vehicle in front of the Ford in an attempt to contain the vehicle. The Ford collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle, which caused the Ford to crash into the median on I-66 at the 7-mile marker.
Three suspects in the Ford fled on foot into the nearby Walmart, the release states. Officers found the suspects and took them into custody. Authorities have said no shots were fired at the Walmart and there was no immediate threat.
Officers found a fourth suspect in the Ford and took the person into custody without incident, the release states.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office accuses Boyd of trying to carjack someone's vehicle after he fled on foot from the Ford. The Sheriff's Office has since charged Boyd with carjacking, attempted carjacking and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
Boyd was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and, once released, transported to the jail where a magistrate ordered him held without bond.
Police detained two passengers in the Ford — a 24-year-old woman from Charlotte and a 21-year-old woman from Holly, North Carolina — and took them to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Authorities later released the two women and have not placed charges against them at this time.
Police detained a third passenger from the Ford — a 40-year-old man of Decatur, Georgia — and took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The man remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon with charges pending, according to the release.
Authorities recovered drugs and two handguns — one reported stolen out of Richmond — from the scene, the release states.
A state trooper suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with his vehicle, the release states. The trooper was treated at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
