Strasburg police on Saturday identified the suspect wanted in connection with a town woman’s suspicious death on July 3.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Cristina Sanchez Landon, 56, of Panama City, Florida, on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a news release issued Saturday by Chief Wayne Sager. Police charged Landon with the July 3 death of a 72-year-old woman at 442 Pleasant View Drive, the release states.
Authorities have not released the deceased woman’s identity or information on how she died.
Strasburg police department detectives and officers worked with state police in Delaware and Maryland to find and arrest Landon without incident, the release states. Landon remains in custody in a Maryland jail pending her extradition to Virginia, the release states.
“This tragic incident has affected our community and the families of both the victim and the perpetrator,” the release states. “We appreciate your patience as we progress through this complex investigation with our partner agencies.”
Strasburg police received a medical call at 5:30 p.m. July 3 at the Pleasant View Drive residence, according to a Thursday news release. Officers arrived and found the 72-year-old woman deceased inside the residence. Police deemed her death “suspicious” and an isolated incident that posed no threat to the community. Law enforcement agents canvassed the area and talked to residents in search of clues.
Police obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence to send to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The deceased was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The office did not respond to requests on Friday for information on the cause and manner of the woman’s death.
Strasburg police received assistance at the scene from the Woodstock Police Department, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s office, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
