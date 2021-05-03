Tara Michelle Knight, 33, of Luray, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at UVA Medical Center.
She was born November 22, 1987, in Beaufort, South Carolina and was the daughter of Deana & Shirley (Peanut) Hilliards of Stanley, Va and the late Robert Knight, Jr. of Tennessee.
She is survived by her Grandfather, Phillip Kibler who raised her, three brothers — Wayne Knight of Maryland, Stewart Prince of Front Royal, Jesse & Selina Prince of Stanley, and a niece Kynslee Prince of Stanley. Two devoted aunts, Penny Kibler and Stephanie Kling who provided care after her grandmother passed away in 2016.
Tara was a 2006 graduate of Luray High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren, she worked at Luray Caverns for several years in the snack bar until her health begin to decline.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Tara at Calvary Independent Brethren Church (525 Brady Road, Stanley, Va.) on May 8, starting at 1p.m., with family and friends, followed by memorial service at 2 p.m., by Rev Charles Turner and Danny Herring.
She was welcomed into the gates of Heaven surrounded by her grandmothers, Catherine Kibler and Patricia Burch.
Special thanks to all the UVA staff, Winchester Medical Home Health Nurses and Northwestern Community Services for the exceptional care, love and friendship you brought Tara during her hardest times. She loved you all very much.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bradley’s Funeral Home to help with Funeral Expenses.
