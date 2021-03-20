WINCHESTER — Recognizing a year of the novel coronavirus in the region, Valley Health staff held three moments of reflection on Friday.
The day of recognition remembered the first patient who the health system treated for COVID-19 on March 19, 2020.
Staff at all six of Valley Health’s hospitals and outpatient locations planned to observe brief “moments of reflection” on Friday. Many participated from home, either by phone or through Zoom calls, said Carol Weare, public relations manager for Valley Health.
Valley Health Senior Vice President Grady "Skip" Philips addressed staff during the morning's observance at Winchester Medical Center, remarking on the "phenomenal job" they did as a team to get the community through the first 365 days of the virus.
“Through COVID, all of us have experienced things that we have never seen before,” he said. “We learned together and took our individual gifts and used them to make a difference in each other’s lives and the lives of our community. ...
"Our message to you is one of gratitude and gratefulness.”
A Thursday news release from Valley Health noted the uncertainty that the staff felt during the pandemic, especially in those first few days and weeks.
“[F]ew could have predicted how deeply the novel Coronavirus would impact life and health in the Shenandoah Valley,” the release states.
Following an announcement from the director-general of the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, declaring a global pandemic, area health care staff swung into action to help treat potential patients and prevent a strain on local health resources.
“Just eight days later, on March 19, Valley Health began treating its first COVID-19 patient with the goal of providing excellent care, while protecting caregivers, other patients, families and the larger community,” the release states.
Friday's moments of reflection marked “the passage of a year punctuated by loss, stress, change, learning, flexibility, sacrifice, teamwork, and even greater connection to purpose as they’ve worked and lived with COVID-19.”
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz recalled joining Valley Health on June 1 in the midst of what he knew was “a war zone, of sorts.”
“[B]ut immediately [he] felt confident in the clinical knowledge, decision making, and depth of engagement of the entire Valley Health team,” he states in the release. “That appreciation has only grown over the last year as I’ve seen their dedication to care for the community we serve.”
Drawing on their previous experience planning for a flu epidemic and Ebola outbreak, Valley Health teams met to review highly infectious disease protocols and make other preparations even before the COVID-19 virus reached the U.S.
They also studied reports from hospitals that had cared for patients with the new virus, the release states.
“We’ve had a year like no other,” Nantz said, “and while we feel optimistic there’s an end in sight, we’re not there yet.”
He said Friday’s moments of reflection were about “encouraging our team to take a few minutes to collectively contemplate their personal and professional journey over the last year.
“Reflecting on the events that have caused us pain, stretched our resilience, helped us grow and brought triumph is healthy and rejuvenating for us, both as caregivers and as human beings.”
