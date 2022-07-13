A sinkhole on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County has been repaired.
The sinkhole was located at mile maker 268.4, south of the Shenandoah Caverns exit.
Crews from Commonwealth Excavating from Verona were able to dig out and fill in the 7-foot-by-13-foot hole in two hours, according to Jeff Boyer, incident manager coordinator for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The hole was located on the left shoulder in the northbound lanes. Repaving began at midnight Wednesday, and the crews stood by allowing the pavement to cool before reopening the roadway at 5:30 a.m.
The sinkhole was first discovered in late May. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27.
