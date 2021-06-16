FRONT ROYAL — Micah Jeans got a high school graduation gift he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
Jeans was escorted to Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony at Warren County High School by 60 motorcyclists after his mom posted on Facebook asking for help in making her son’s day extra special.
Jeans has Asperger’s, a form of autism, and he’s never liked going to school. He never really made any good friends at school either.
“He struggled with school from Day 1,” his mother Lisa Curtis wrote in an email to The Daily.
The pandemic made things worse.
“When COVID hit, we lost the on-site support that was made available to Micah, making an already difficult situation even tougher. Somehow, by the grace of God, this kid graduated high school on Saturday. I wanted him to have something to remember,” Curtis said.
So she asked her friends in the motorcycle community through a Facebook post if they would be willing to give Jeans an escort to school.
“What happened after that was nothing short of a miracle and confirmation that there are some amazing people in this world,” said Curtis, who has been riding for six years and currently rides a 2021 Can Am Spyder F3S Special Edition.
At 7 a.m. graduation morning 60 motorcycles and two vehicles showed up at the Moose Lodge to escort Jeans to the 8 a.m. ceremony.
“It was an amazing site to see,” Curtis said. “The story had spread through not only the biker community but through the community of Front Royal as well and beyond. People made signs and hung balloons along the road to the school. It was an extremely tearful moment as we realized the amount of effort, time and unity that had occurred. All for a kid none of them knew.”
Some of the bikers had left their houses at 2:30 a.m. so they could show up on time.
All 60 bikes accompanied Jeans to the school, revving their engines until the principal and students starting coming out of the building to stand and clap as the large procession rode by.
“They made his day, his year and that will absolutely be the one thing he remembers of school — the kindness of complete strangers,” Curtis said. “It was absolutely amazing and confirmation that people can come together from different backgrounds, beliefs and reasoning to do something wonderful for someone they didn’t even know.”
Curtis said she knows there are many kids struggling with school and with fitting in with their peers. The 829 Moose Riders group is going to work with both Warren County and Skyline high schools to keep the special escorts going every year, she said. The 829 Moose Riders “Micah Jeans Spirit Ride” will be awarded to a student from each school who overcame obstacles to reach graduation.
“So hopefully, next year two more young adults like Micah will get to feel special,” Curtis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.