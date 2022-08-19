Last year’s visit to the Rockingham County Fair left a lasting impression on then-gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
“I came last year and had such a great time, I said, ‘I’m coming back,’” the first-year governor said at the fairgrounds Wednesday on a trip with his wife, Suzanne.
Youngkin did a little bit of everything during the just over two hours he spent at the fair Wednesday night, including serving funnel cakes at the McGaheysville Ruritan Club food booth, meet state FFA leaders, watch livestock shows and introduce country artist Dustin Lynch, the fair’s concert headliner.
“This is what county fairs are all about,” he said to the raucous crowd at the grandstand.
The Rockingham County Fair is the commonwealth’s leading agricultural fair, and Youngkin said inflation is impacting farmers in Virginia.
“We’ve had a great legislative session, where we were able to lower taxes and I think provide really record support for the ag industry across Virginia,” he said. “We’ve had some great wins. But I’ll tell you, rising fuel prices and fertilizer prices really put the hurt on folks. We really continue to keep working.”
Youngkin’s visit to the fair was celebrity-esque, with fairgoers flocking to him to introduce themselves and meet the state’s chief executive.
“We’re going to continue to work in the administration to bring taxes down and make sure we’re doing everything we can to grow our ag sector,” he said. “I mean, it’s the biggest sector in Virginia.”
Joining Youngkin on his visit to the fair were Matthew Lohr, Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry and Broadway native, Dels. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon.
Rockingham County Supervisor Dewey Ritchie and fair general manager Rebecca Holloway led Youngkin as he trekked across the fairgrounds.
Youngkin also touched on the importance county fairs have on a local economy through economic development and tourism revenue.
“The Rockingham County Fair is known well beyond the commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “There’s governors all over America wishing that they had county fairs going on like this.”
He said the fair showcases the best of Rockingham County and the surrounding area, and it brings people into the commonwealth.
“Virginia is going to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. It’s also going to be the best place to come take your family on a vacation,” Youngkin said. “And I’d invite everybody to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County Fair is famous all over the country.”
