WOODSTOCK — Debra Deyoe of Woodstock recently won $250,000 with a Cash Bonus scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Deyoe likes to buy scratchers when she leaves work each day. One June day she decided to buy a Cash Bonus scratcher ticket at the Food Lion, located at 1029 South Main Street in Woodstock, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
When she discovered what she had won the game's top prize of $250,000, she jumped up and down and ran downstairs to share the good news with her son.
Cash Bonus is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,530,000, and the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.26. This is the second top prize claimed in the Cash Bonus game, which means two more remain unclaimed.
