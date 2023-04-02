WINCHESTER — Eighty-one-year-old Jean Kirk of Winchester has some health advice for other seniors: “Don’t sit down. Don’t stagnate. You have to keep moving!”
Kirk takes this philosophy literally, particularly on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., when she and a group of like-minded seniors hit the hiking trails. She’s not talking about a casual stroll in the park. The group’s varied excursions take place within a 75-mile radius, and although they have a lot of fun socializing while exercising, Kirk means business.
“I plan the hikes and send a three-month schedule out to the group,” she says. “We think about shade in the summer so it’s not too hot. January through March we stick close to home because we don’t know what the weather’s going to be like.”
Kirk says there are about 20 hikers total, and eight of them are over the age of 80. Not only does Kirk organize the outings, she also keeps track of each member’s progress and takes a group picture each week.
Kirk started hiking through a Frederick County Parks and Recreation program in 1999. When that program ended in 2005, she and some of the other hikers branched out on their own, not ready to end their weekly wellness meetups.
By that time, she had gathered a lot of knowledge about the best hikes in the area and began coordinating the off-shoot group. She takes her role as “record keeper” seriously and can tell you exactly how many hikes each person has participated in. Between 2006 and December of 2022, she’s participated in more than 651 weekly treks.
But Kirk doesn’t want to talk about herself. She wants to talk about fellow hiker Pete Shull, who is 90 years old, has participated in 592 hikes between 2006 and December of 2022, and has been dubbed the unofficial leader of the group.
“Pete is usually out in front,” she says. “I bring up the rear and make sure everyone is in between us. Pete is the oldest hiker at 90. The youngest will be 65 this year.”
Pete Shull, a Frederick County native whose family “goes back six generations in Frederick County,” has always loved the outdoors.
As a child he remembers playing army and hiking “all over the wetlands up off of Merrimans Lane. My friend and I would be gone all day. We’d leave in the morning and wouldn't come back till it was time to eat dinner. We’d also walk up behind Handley School. There were no houses up there back then.”
This early “military training” took hold and he joined the Marines when he became a young adult.
“I was a Marine from 1951 to 1955 stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. The base was 120,000 acres. Part of it was on the ocean. I also got to go to Hawaii on a special training mission for about three months.”
After he left the military, he married his wife of almost 65 years, Janice, and spent 39 years as a shop foreman at Winchester Electric. He and his wife have two sons.
“I worked indoors for 39 years. The day I retired, I got in my truck and rode around all day. I ended up in Harpers Ferry — went to Jefferson Rock and then had lunch there.”
When Shull was 50 years old, he had a back operation. “They put a disc in my back and then my doctor told me I had to walk two miles or 45 minutes every day,” Shull says.
Like Kirk, Shull knows numbers. “I started just walking around in my neighborhood and it was amounting to about 700 miles a year. Over the last 40 years I've passed 13,000 miles.”
And like Kirk, Shull also began hiking through the Frederick County Parks and Recreation program. He says his favorite hike was his first FCPR hike at White Oak Canyon Trail in Shenandoah National Park.
He remembers that day well.
“It was my first hike with Frederick County. We had about 14 people. It was in March. It was 40-some degrees, and the spruce trees had snow back underneath them. The sun was shining and we walked down past six waterfalls — 6.8 miles. It was so beautiful and the weather was so good and the people were so nice. We went to a restaurant afterward.”
That banner day sold Shull, and he started looking forward to the weekly jaunts.
He says when the group first began, their 10-mile hikes were mountainous, all-day affairs. These days the group covers about five miles each time. “We walk a little slower and look around a little more, and we walk more level now than we do in the mountains.”
When Shull turned 85, he started using two walking sticks. “It helps you get up the mountain and it takes some of the pressure off your back.”
Besides the social and health benefits, the group enjoys the natural wonders of the Shenandoah Valley more than most might. They marvel at the spectacular views (“sometimes miles and miles”) and search for specific native plants, naming as many as they can.
And then there are the animals. Some in the group are avid birders who identify species and share their knowledge with others. They’ve seen many deer, and have had a few face-offs with animals that are best left alone.
“We've seen rattlesnakes and black snakes and copperheads,” says Shull.
But the most memorable animals have been the bears.
Shull recalls a day they were hiking at the Mathew Arms Trailhead in Rileyville.
“We saw a bear that was in between us and a through-hiker who was on his way to Tennessee with a dog. When we saw the other hiker, he signaled for us to hold up because the bear was blocking the trail. We didn't know why she was blocking the trail, but we waited and finally we saw a little cub. And then we saw another cub. So that's why she was not moving off the path. She sent both of her cubs up a tree where they'd be safe and then she moved off the path and let us come through.”
What’s Shull’s recommendation if you see a bear?
“Just be still. Don't try to run. Don't pester them or anything. Just wait and let them get out of your way.”
They encountered another mother bear with her two cubs at Pass Mountain Trail near Luray.
“They (the three bears) were all up on a bank sitting behind a log lying on the ground. That was a cute thing to see — those bears with their paws on the log just looking right down at us.”
And then there was the big bear on Skyline Drive.
“We called him ‘Granddaddy Bear.’ His nose was about 10-inches long and had gray hairs on it. One time we watched him digging on a log using his claws to get grub worms out. He’d dig a little bit and then look up at us. And then he’d look back down and dig a little more, and then stop and look back up at us. We watched him for a while and then we got tired and moved on.”
Not much holds these hikers back.
“We go no matter what,” says Shull. “We’ve been out there in 18 degrees. We’ve been out there in 18 inches of snow. It got so cold we couldn’t even hold our sandwiches. We get to walking and don’t think anything about it. We dress properly — sometimes three layers of clothes.
“We love it. We can’t wait to get back out there again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.