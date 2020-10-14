Aaron D. Sobieski passed away suddenly, September 20, 2020, age 34, after a tragic car accident.
Beloved son of Laurence and Kathryn Symenow and his late birth parents, Stephanie (nee Symenow) and David Sobieski; dear brother of Christopher (Kate) Symenow, Greg (Susan) Symenow, Lauren Leonard and Maureen (Justin) Sager; cherished nephew of Jeanette Symenow, Connie (Stephen Damon) Symenow, Daniel Symenow, Santino (late Dorothy) Terio and the late Danielle (Edward) Avery; also survived by many loving cousins and friends.
Aaron was a graduate of Sherando High School Class of 2004. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served four years as an Aircraft Hydraulics Systems Specialist. After his discharge, he returned to his hometown of Elma New York where he worked as a logistics coordinator for a manufacturing company.
Aaron had many interests and hobbies; camping, fishing, racing off-road vehicles, building off-road vehicles, videography and his favorite pastime, just hanging out with friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation in Elma, NY and he is interred in Elma Cemetery with his birth parents.
A Mass of Remberance will be celebrated October 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr.
