ADAM M. CARTER, whose young life ended tragically on July 9, 2019, is the son of Walter E. Carter of Naples, FL and Winchester, VA. Adam was predeceased by his mother, Susan W. Carter. He is survived by his brother, Brian L. Carter of Nashville, TN.
Adam loved everyone and almost everyone loved him. He was fun, loving, and funny. He would give you the preverbal "shirt off his back" if he thought you needed it. He just plain never met a stranger.
Adam grew up in Virginia Beach where he tried surfing like most beach guys but was just too clumsy to ride the boards. He found that football at Cox High was more to his liking. Most of his career was spent in the food service business but in recent years he spent his energy at Stafford Motors where he loved the business, the customers, and the staff. He very recently joined the staff at McCarthy Tire where he was just beginning to enjoy a new challenge.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Adam touched are invited to a celebration of his life at Glory Days in Winchester from 6:00 to 11:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to reminisce and share stories and tall tales about this wonderful, loving son and brother.
Condolences can be sent to rosedalefuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.