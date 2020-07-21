Adam Michael Stevens
Adam Michael Stevens, 31, of Inwood, WV became an angel on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with Brain cancer.
Born December 16, 1988 in South Charleston, WV he was the beloved son of Michael J. and Sharon (Henry) Stevens of Kearneysville, WV.
Adam was a 2007 graduate of Jefferson High where he enjoyed baseball and the Marching Band. He attended Davis and Elkins College and was pitcher for the baseball team. Adam graduated from WVU in 2012 with an Accounting Degree. He served as President of the Professional and Business Ethics Club. He spent a winter break traveling in the Patagonia region of Chile exploring the culture and eco-development of the area.
He was active in Boy Scouts as a youth and as an adult. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was presented with the Vigil Honor in the Order of the Arrow. As a youth he participated in the World jamboree held in Thailand and two National Scout Jamborees. Adam enjoyed his summers as a Boy Scout Camp Counselor and as an adult he served in multiple leadership positions helping younger scouts.
He was an active member of Charles Town Presbyterian Church where his favorite activity was performing with the Handbell Choirs. Adam became an avid golfer and spent many delightful times with his beloved nieces.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Francis E. Stevens and maternal grandparents Shirley (Odie) and Hilda Henry all from Gallipolis Ferry, WV.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister, Rebecca and husband Thomas Westbrook, nieces, Evelyn and Abigail Westbrook, of Morgantown, WV; aunts and uncles Phyllis and Chris Campbell, Barbara and Warren Weaver, of Gallipolis Ferry, WV; Patti Golliday, Elizabeth Lassel and Virginia Lantz and grandmother, Helen Stevens all from Columbus, Ohio. He also has several cousins and friends.
No funeral or memorial service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.