Adrienne B. Clayton
Adrienne B. Clayton, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Adrienne was born in 1951 in Seattle, WA, the daughter of the late Vincent Marcus Paul Ofsthus and Joan Barrett Holt. She graduated from Washington Lee High School in Alexandria, VA, and retired after 45 years of service as a Mortgage Operations Manager. Adrienne was a member of the Winchester Country Club where she loved to play golf. She also enjoyed baking for strangers, especially during her time at Winchester Medical Center Cancer Center.
She married David Lee Clayton on August 8, 1986, in Arlington, VA.
Adrienne is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Jennifer Ouellette; stepsons, Christopher “Chris” Lee Clayton and Jeffrey Allen Clayton; grandchildren through marriage, Jack, Eric and Nora; sisters, Gwen Holt, Leni Preston; brother, David Holt, and her beloved canine companion, Rocket.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Dean Elmer Holt and sister Marta Holt.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Martin Geiger of Christ Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Adrienne’s memory to: American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street, SE, Vienna, VA 22108 or Light the night, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lightthenight.com
