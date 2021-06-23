Adrienne Elizabeth McKenna
Adrienne Elizabeth McKenna, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Born in New York, NY to the late Adrian and Mary Elizabeth (Wheat) McKenna, Adrienne spent her childhood in Leuven, Belgium. She was fluent in French, Flemish, and English and had an abiding love for languages. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a lover of Carolina Football — despite it being a near constant disappointment to her. Adrienne was a member of Phi Beta Kappa when she received her Bachelor and Master’s Degrees at USC.
Adrienne loved history, cooking, laughing, and wine--passions she shared with everyone she came in contact with. She had tremendous affection for the many, many friends she had in Winchester who became her family here in Virginia. Famous for her Irish wit and humor, Adrienne was delighted to have been a member of “Clann McKenna” in Monaghan, Ireland dragging her mother and children to family reunions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
She retired as a Vice President for Human Resources for the Valley Health System in Virginia. In her retirement, she pursued and received another Master’s Degree from Abilene Christian University in Family Mediation and for many years served as a mediator for the Juvenile and Family Courts of Shenandoah County helping families through complicated family court disputes.
Adrienne was passionate about volunteer service and was a member of Quota International of Winchester, a volunteer at the Virginia State Arboretum, and a Docent for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley for many years. Adrienne and her late mother were proudly members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Loudoun Chapter.
Surviving are her children, Kate Hammerberg (Frier) and husband Craig of Washington DC, Patrick Frier of Salt Lake City, UT; Tim Frier, Jr. and wife Cam, of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Ashby and Quinn Frier of Columbia, SC; brother, Bill McKenna and wife Heather of Boulder, CO; and sister, Mary Burkett and husband Ronny of West Columbia, SC. Adrienne is preceded in death by her parents and beloved son Sean Frier.
Adrienne’s family would like to thank her physician, Dr. Nicholas Gemma, at Shenandoah Oncology for the relentless care and support he provided to Adrienne during a two-decade long struggle with cancer. He gave us twenty more years to know and cherish her.
Friends and loved ones are invited to gather at Adrienne’s home in Winchester to raise a glass of Jameson in celebration of her life on Friday, June 25 any time between 3pm and 7pm. A graveside service will be held in Columbia, South Carolina at Saint Peter’s Catholic Cemetery followed by a family gathering. Please contact the family for further details.
