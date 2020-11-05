Agnes Perry Geanious “Aggie”
Agnes Perry “Aggie” Geanious, 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Geanious was born in 1931 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Orville D. and Jesse (Mumaw) Perry. She was a long-time devoted Realtor for EE Bayliss Realty, retiring after 53 years. Since 2013 she was affiliated with Crum Realty. She loved to bake Christmas cookies and make her delicious fudge. Aggie was the best baker this side of the Rocky Mountains. She always looked forward to family gatherings and enjoyed every minute of the time spent with them. Aggie was a member of Church of Christ at Mountain View. She devoted her time reading scriptures and devotionals.
Her husband, Frederick Peter Geanious, whom she married on April 20, 1963 in Winchester, Virginia, preceded her in death in 1995. Aggie’s first husband, Robert E. Franklin, also preceded her in death in 1955.
Surviving are daughters, Kay Frances Ross of Winchester, Virginia and Brenda Joyce Sullivan (Jack) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Laura Lund (Geoff) of Arlington, Virginia, Sarah Wheat (Alex) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jay Sprinkel (Katharine) of Millersville, Maryland, Jackson Sullivan of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Michael Ross (Gennie) of Dunn Loring, Virginia; 12 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and her very best friend, Sylvia McDonald.
Along with her parents and her husbands, Aggie was preceded in death by son-in-law, James M. Ross; sisters, Katherine Spielman and Sally Patton; brothers, James R., Orville A., Latin W. and John L. Perry.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrows Lane, Winchester, Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will follow the gathering at 2:30 pm with Pastor Chuck Doughty officiating. The family request that all attending to please wear a face covering.
A graveside service will be on Monday at 11 am at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia with Pastor Doug Hardman officiating.
Serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Jay Sprinkel, Jackson Sullivan, Geoff Lund, William Sardelis, Randy Perry, Greg Perry, Andy Perry, Joe Patton, David Patton, and James Lamp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aggie’s memory to Froggy’s Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or through www.frog-kids.org
