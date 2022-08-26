Agnes R. Boggs
Agnes Reynard Boggs, 92, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Golden Living Center – Rose Hill, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Boggs was born October 18, 1929, in Abingdon, Virginia, daughter of the late Carlie Adkins and Annie Sheppard Adkins.
She worked as a dietary technician at Rose Hill Nursing Home.
She was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church; Clarke County Senior Center; and former member of MADD.
Her husband, Jackson Boggs, preceded her in death on March 31, 1988, as well as her son, Gary Mahlon Reynard.
Surviving are three sons, William C. Reynard (Denise) of Salem, VA, Guy F. Reynard (Joyce) of Winchester, VA, and Randy M. Reynard (Ruth) of Blairsville, GA; a daughter, Nancy Sinclair of New Market, VA; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and would have soon been a great-great-grandmother.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 P. M. in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, American Cancer Society, Inc., 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, or to American Diabetes Association, P O Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
