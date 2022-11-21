Aileen Duff (Compton) Aileen Duff (Compton), 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury.
Aileen was born in 1928 in Prosperity, WV, the daughter of the late Dewey and Martha Compton. She loved to paint and tend to her flower garden and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Aileen is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dewey Compton and Clifton Compton Sr.
All services for Aileen will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Aileen to Lanai Cat Sanctuary at lanaicatsactuary.org
