Alan Andrew Mollohan
Alan Andrew Mollohan departed this earthly life on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the age of 44, at the LewisGale Hospital, in Blacksburg, Virginia, following a series of strokes, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Washington, D.C., in the Sibley Hospital, on June 16, 1977, son of Alan B. Mollohan and Barbara Whiting Mollohan.
Alan is survived by: his parents, Alan and Barbara; his younger siblings, Robert, Andrew, and wife, Rachel; Karl, and wife, Pauline; and Mary Kathryn; by his nieces, Eleanor and Malia; by his nephews, Bob, Killian, Karl and Patrick Alan; by his aunt, Mary Bland Whiting Strickland; and his uncle, Robert Holt Mollohan.
Alan was preceded in death by his aunt, Kathryn Mollohan Nelson; his maternal grandparents, Andrew Edmunson Whiting and Barbara Dowd Whiting; and his paternal grandparents, Robert H. Mollohan and Helen Holt Mollohan.
Alan lived in Winchester, VA. He loved spending time in the outdoors, and in his younger years did a lot of camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and snow skiing. He spent many happy days in Canaan Valley, WV, skiing in the winter and working in the garden and yard in the spring and summer. He also had a passion for music and attended many concerts. Alan was very social, listened carefully to others and had a magnetic personality. He made friends easily, and was loyal, generous, and nonjudgmental.
Alan’s wish for cremation has been honored. A funeral Mass will be held at the St. James Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414, on Saturday, June 25th, beginning at 10:00 AM, with Father Timothy Grassi as the Celebrant. The Mass will be followed by a luncheon to which all are invited. Inurnment will take place that afternoon at 6:30 PM, in the Mount Hebron Cemetery, in Canaan Valley.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
