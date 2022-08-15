Alan G. Dick
Alan Glenwood Dick, 85, of Winchester, VA, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Alan was born on December 20, 1936, a son of the late Troy and Naomi Brannon Dick. He was a 1954 graduate of Berkeley Springs High School. In addition, a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA, where he served as a Trustee on the Parsonage Committee, past President of Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club and Trustee of Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church of Cross Junction, VA. Alan was an estimator for Shockey Brothers, Winchester, VA, for 43 years. He was a Mr. Fix-It and a craftsman. He loved hunting, fishing, working on old tractors, playing his guitar and being with his family and friends.
Alan married Jane Holliday Dick on July 14, 1956, at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, VA. Jane died on September 17, 2020.
Surviving are two sons: Larry A. Dick (Kathy) of Cross Junction, VA; Brian K. Dick (Robin) of Winchester, VA; a sister: Eileen McAboy of Bunker Hill, WV; four grandchildren: Joshua Dick (Ashley); Tyler Dick (Catherine); Kristen Bean (Mark); Whitney Gray (Chris) and three great-grandchildren: Easton, Camden & Beau Dick. A fourth great-grandchild is expected in February.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Thelma Newbaugh.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor C. Steve Melester & Pastor Tommy Herndon. Interment will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, 10750 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA, 22625 or Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, 517 Siler Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
