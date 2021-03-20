Alan W. Pugh
Alan Wayne Pugh, 83, of Purcellville, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
Mr. Pugh was born July 11, 1937 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Wayne Evan Pugh and Hazel Irene Smith Pugh.
He served in the U. S. Navy. He was a retired captain with the Fairfax County Fire Department.
Surviving with his wife, Mary Louise DeButts Pugh, are a son, Shawn Pugh and his wife, Jo, of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Casey Pugh and Zack Pugh; a step-granddaughter, Demi Haar; and a great-granddaughter, Dulcie Lynn Ferguson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
