Albert “Al” J. Hott
Albert “Al” J. Hott, age 84, died Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born on February 12, 1937 in Sparrows Point, Maryland to Alfred and Orfa Haines Hott.
He married Jacqueline Wright on June 6, 1959 residing in Virginia until moving to Mustang, OK in 1973.
Al was a graduate of Romney HS in Romney, WV in 1955. He served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959 where he received his training as an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his honorary discharge in 1959 he went to work for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the FAA in January of 2006 with over 50 years of total Federal Service. Al enjoyed traveling the US with his wife Jackie, spending time with family, and especially loved traveling to watch his granddaughter Emily play softball.
He is survived by his two sons Mark Hott and wife Tammy of Edmond, OK, Brian Hott and wife Tonya of Mustang, OK, two brothers David Hott of Melbourne Beach, FL and Paul Wolfe of Augusta, WV. Also survived by six grandchildren Anna, Daniel, Emily, Kayla, Cheyenne, and Brianna, as well as four great-grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife, and his daughter Karen Hott.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
There will be private graveside services for family only.
