Albert Hylton Clark Jr.
Albert Hylton Clark Jr., 79, of Cross Junction, VA, died at his home, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, with his wife by his side.
Hylton was born April 27, 1943, in Danville, Virginia, son of the late Albert Hylton Clark Sr. and Ruby Satterfield Clark. He taught agriculture for many years at James Wood High School, and he was the owner of Tools Unlimited/Snap on Tools. Hylton was a member of Gainesboro Ruritan Club and Union Chapel United Methodist Church as well as a trustee of the church.
He married Charmayne Moler Clark, September 3, 1994, in Toms Brook, VA.
Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Chris Scott Clark of Winchester and his children Alex and Madison Clark, Cathy Lynette Clark Molique (Rob) of Garnett Valley, PA, and their children Michael and Max Molique, Jeremy Ross Denson of Winchester and his children Evan and Olivia Denson and Jason Daniel Denson (Amy) of Kitty Hawk, NC, and their children James and Rebecca Denson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 10123 Valley Rd, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
