Albert Iden Elsea, 96, of Winchester, Virginia passed from this life on February 9, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, Virginia, with family receiving friends from 2-3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain Baptist Church, Frogtown, VA, Immediate Family Only.
To view the full obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.