Albert Tillman "Al" Poore, 73, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at City Hospital in Martinsburg.
Al was born December 29, 1947; son of the late Willis and America G. Rogers Poore in Beaverton Alabama. He proudly served as a machinist mate on the USS Okinawa during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he married the love of his life Sandra K. Paugh Poore on February 6, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. Al could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. As a young husband and father, he worked hard to provide for his girls as a journeyman millwright in Southern California. He was a man of big dreams and while on vacation he decided to move his family to Virginia in 1978, were he established himself as the owner of a paint and autobody shop. In addition to restoring old cars, he enjoyed fishing, playing poker, and camping.
Along with his wife of 52 years, Al is survived by his daughters; Sheila Tomlinson (Lee) of Haymarket, VA, Tina Ayres (Darrick) or Purcellville, VA, Julie Poore of Martinsburg, grandchildren; Lane Tomlinson, Jordan Ayres, Chase Ayres, and sisters; Margaret Goodwin of Orange, VA and Patty Hart of Wakarusa Kansas.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 12, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at Jones with Pastor Raymond Bouchoc officiating. Burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) at, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences and live streaming services may be located at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
