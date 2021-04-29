Albert Vencent Painter
Monday, April 26, 2021 at Fox Trail Senior Living where he resided. Mr. Painter was received from this world unto his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
Albert was born to Charles Luther Painter and Blanche Cave Painter on October 3, 1919 in Luray, VA. He bravely served as a U. S. Army infantry soldier in the Pacific Theater during World War II. His “Dixie Division” took part in the Philippine Liberation for which he received the Bronze Star among several other decorations for his service. Mr. Painter earned his living as a craftsman carpenter much of the time with S&S Construction Company. He also worked independently for a good portion of his life.
Faithfully committed to his Savior, Albert continually lived by the Godly Biblical in service to others. He often gave to the needs of ministries for children.
He is survived by his grandson, Stacey Painter; and step-granddaughters, Brenda Orndorff Talbot (Dick) and Karen Orndorff Lockhart (Kelley).
His wife, Anna Broy Painter, daughter, Shirley Ann Painter, stepdaughter, Mary Anna Hough Orndorff, and step-granddaughter, Lynn Orndorff DeHaven (Stephen) all preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P. M. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery, Frederick County, VA with Rev. Dick Peer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
