Alberta L. Swisher
Alberta L. Swisher, 88, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Swisher was born in 1932 in Bloomery, West Virginia, daughter of the late Pearl Bell and Isaac Clark Puffinberger. She was a homemaker and a member of Winchester Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. Mrs. Swisher attended John Handley High School. She worked at National Fruit and supported her husband with Swisher’s Body Shop. It was known to be one of the best automotive body shops in the Valley.
Her husband, Cledith Cleo Swisher, whom she married on June 28, 1951 in Gainesville, Virginia preceded her in death in 2011.
Alberta grew up in tough circumstances after her mother died from a fall picking apples. She and her sister, Stella, who were under the age of 5, were raised by their grandmother, Lula Mae Mason. Bible raised and Bible taught, she became a strong but quiet woman to all who loved and knew her.
Surviving is her daughter, Phyllis Harris of Virginia Beach, VA; sons, Gary Swisher (Cheryl) of Capon Bridge, WV, Brian Swisher of Edgewater, MD; and grandchildren, Lincoln and Titan Barnes both of Clear Brook, VA.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Stella Cain and son-in-law, Tom Harris.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 pm to 2 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 pm on Monday at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia with Pastor Dave Kessell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alberta’s memory to any local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
