Alcesta R. Dyke "Benny"
Alcesta Racey Dyke, 91, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Dyke was born in 1931, in Opequon, VA, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Williams Racey.
Alcesta worked for Drug Fair (Rite Aid), Amherst Street, in Winchester, as a clerk/stocker for forty-one years.
"Benny" as she was affectionately known to family, friends, and coworkers, spent countless hours laboring on her farm with her husband "Bobby." She was an avid gardener, seamstress, upholsterer, and baker. Her African violets greeted family and visitors, upon entering the house that she designed. Spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her tremendous joy and satisfaction. Her skills at homemade bread baking, passed down by her own mother Ruth, is how most of the family will remember their beloved "GawGaw."
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Dyke; daughter, Gail Barton (John); son-in-law, Max Largent; grandchildren, Tanis Largent Bullock, Jason Largent, Kara Keiter, Dustin Largent, Lauren Barton, and Kevin Barton,;15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hilda Racey, with whom she shared a close bond, and several nieces and nephews.
A daughter, Shelvy Miller Largent; sister, Hisley Racey Baker; brothers, Stuart, Robert, Charles, and Lester Racey, preceded her in death.
A visitation will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Minister Kevin Barton. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Benny to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
