Alda Gayle Wortman
Alda Gayle Wortman, 72 of Winchester, VA passed away on August 2, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Alda was born in 1948 in Harrisonburg, VA to the late Albert Alexander Atkins and Norma Faye Blevins. Alda was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and retired as an Administrative Assistant working at Finnegan Law Firm, Washington D.C. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. Alda loved bird watching, gardening and cooking.
Surviving Alda is her son, Scott Kraut and wife Sally of Winchester, VA and grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Alden, Mila and Summer Kraut.
Alda is preceded in death by her parents and step father, Lawrence Salvatore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gayle’s memory may be made to: www.corollawildhorses.com/one-time-donations/
A visitation will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.