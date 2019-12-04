Aletha Frances (Foltz) Watson

Aletha Frances Watson, 98, of Winchester passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Inspirit Hilltop in Winchester.
Mrs. Watson was born in 1921 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Bertha Christana (Fiddler) and Glyndon Paul Foltz. She was a homemaker and while living in Fairfax she loved playing on a duckpin bowling league for 15 years. Mrs. Watson was a longtime member of the Winchester Civic League, a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle at Wesley. She and her sisters loved taking trips. On one of their Schrock bus trips to Nashville, TN; the bus driver named them the “Golden Girls”.
Her husband, Charles F. Watson, whom she married on October 14, 1940 in Arlington, VA, preceded her in death in 2001.
Surviving are two sisters, Irene Davis of Blueridge, GA and Barbara Rakes (Noah) of Locust Grove, VA; two brothers, Earl Foltz of Sterling, VA and Gary Foltz (Jeannette) of Lansdowne, VA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by four brothers, Elwood, Leonard, Carlton, and Robert Foltz; and two sisters, Arvilla Herrell and Thelma Pope.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with Reverend Barbara Cousar officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
