Alexander Douglas Cummings
Alexander Douglas Cummings, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away March 29, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Cummings was born August 24, 1947 in Blackburn Scotland; the son of George and Mary Cummings. He served his country in the 82nd Airborne with the US Army during the Vietnam era. Doug loved wood working and made several incredible pieces. His family will tell you he was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janice Smith; two sons, Alexander Cummings and Austin Cummings (Jennifer) both of Connersville, IN and three grand-daughters, Cameron, Jenna and Kylie Cummings.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Helen Cummings.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to US War Dogs Assoc., 1313 Mt. Holly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016; uswardogs.org then select donations.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.