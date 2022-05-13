Alexandra Atlee Alls Burton
Alex, 36, of Stephens City, VA, passed away May 9, 2022, after a 5-year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Alex leaves behind her loving husband, Rick, and their four-year-old son, Hunter; her mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Jim Alls; her father and stepmother, Malcolm and Priscilla Alls; her sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Gossett, Erin (Fabio Borges) Alls and Chelsea (Jonathan) Greer; her mother-in-law, Denise Burton; her sisters-in-law, Ramona (Arron Hogue) and Mary (Ronald) Mitchem; her nieces and nephews, Julia, Jason, Jeffrey, Jackson, Griffin, Nate, Elisha and Avangeline.
Alex had worked at Lord Fairfax Community College for several years and was a devoted member of the Winchester recovery community.
The visitation will be held at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601 on May 13, 2022, from 6pm-8pm.
The funeral service will be held at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601 on May 14, 2022, at 11am. Interment to follow at Macedonia Memorial Cemetery, 1941 Macedonia Church Rd., White Post, VA 22663.
A reception will take place at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601 immediately following interment.
Flowers may be sent to Omps Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Alex’s name to INOVA’S Schar Cancer Institute, 8110 Gatehouse Rd., Suite 200 East, Falls Church, VA 22042.
