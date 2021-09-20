Charlie Otto, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his residence in Singers Glen, VA.
Charlie was born on May 13, 1942, in Evanston, IL. He was the youngest son of the late Alfred H. and Rella G. Boigegrain Otto. Charlie received a teacher's degree from a local College in Wisconsin on June 1, 1962. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy on January 27, 1964,
through January 26, 1970, in which he earned numerous service medals. Charlie's last 40 plus years of his life were spent in the Shenandoah Valley area.
Over the past 20 years Charlie was self-employed and Co-Owner of Somerset, CJ Designs Inc. He and his wife Judy provided comfort to many families in providing residential homes and support for individuals having special needs.
As a gifted home builder and housing developer, Charlie devoted many years crafting beautiful custom pieces of furniture. Charlie also became skilled in leather work, creating exceptional western accessories for the sport of "Cowboy Mounted Shooting".
An avid horseman throughout his life, his passion for the sport led him to establish the 1st Virginia CMSA, in the state of Virginia. He Served as the much beloved and honored President from 2007-2013.
Charlie is survived by his Wife, Judith "Judy" Otto; his brother, Paul Otto; Daughters, Jill Hermann, Robin Kemper, Jessica "Jessie" Milam, Trina Otto; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Otto and a great grand- daughter.
Local Memorial Service with Father John Baab will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he attended, on September 29, 2021, at 11 o'clock am with reception to follow.
There will also be a Celebration of Life held at Sheboygan Yacht Club, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 12 pm - 4 pm.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Special Olympics (Area #4) in his memory. Make checks Payable to: Special Olympics Area 4, 21 Southgate Court Suite, 103 Harrisonburg, VA 22801
A devoted husband and loving father, grandfather & great grandfather to all his family.
Charlie's life and legacy will live on.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.