Alfred Cruz Kochel
Alfred Cruz Kochel, 53, of Winchester died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in his residence.
He was born November 5, 1967 in Reading, PA the son of Alberto Cruz and Nancy Newmoyer.
He was married to Angela L. Kochel for three years.
Alfred will be remembered as a fun-loving man with a great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife and mother-in-law, Karen Braithwaite, he is survived by his children, Rosanna Cruz, Stacy Marple and her husband, Scott, all of Winchester, Alisha Kochel, Tracy Cruz, both of Reading, PA, Robert Mills of Alexandria, Brent Mills of Shepherdstown, and Ajay, Milla, and Catherine Kochel; fourteen grandchildren; siblings, Annetta Wockenfuss, Dorothy Kochel;, and his beloved chihuahua, Max.
His siblings, Albert, Junio, Alberta, & Jeffrey Kochel, Beverly Guzman, and Kelly Orfino preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.