Alfred “Fred” Minor Alfred (Fred) Minor, 64, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away September 3, 2022.
Fred was born in 1958 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Allen D. Minor and the late Patricia C. Minor.
Fred was a musician (drummer) and music was his passion and in his soul.
He is survived by his estranged wife, Antoinette Minor; his son, Damien Minor; his sister, Mary Baker (Terry); and his brother, Francis Minor (Helen). Fred also leaves behind 4 nieces and a nephew.
Fred had music in heart and the only thing he loved more than music was his son.
All services for Fred will be private.
