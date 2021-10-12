Alfred H. Marks Jr., passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, at the age of 85, in Gainesville, Virginia.
Alfred is survived by his wife Julia Gillespie Marks, Gainesville, Virginia; his daughters Sheri Iannarelli (John), of Haymarket, Virginia, Kellie Davis (Ken) of Martinsburg, WV, Julia Shifflett (John) of Woodbridge, Virginia; his granddaughter Lila Shifflett; brother Fred Marks (Judy); and niece Jennifer Marks. Alfred was preceded in death by parents Lt Col Alfred H. Marks Sr. and Catherine Mellard Marks.
Born in Takoma Park, MD, Alfred, a Marine Corps reservist, attended Oklahoma State University, George Washington University, and University of Virginia ultimately becoming a licensed Professional Engineer for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2004 from Daniel, Mann, Johnson & Mendenhall (DMJM). As a project engineer, project manager, discipline lead and a corporate principal in his career, Alfred's impressive resume highlighted design and construction of major utility systems and plants, major corporate and commercial office buildings, educational facilities, convention centers, performing arts centers, corrections facilities, and medical facilities all over the world. An incredibly devoted husband and father, Alfred was well-traveled and especially enjoyed the sights and cuisines of London and Spain. Often randomly breaking into the opening lines of Some Enchanted Evening from 1958's South Pacific, Alfred thoroughly enjoyed cooking at home, tending to his beautiful lawn and gardens, exploring genealogy, and was a member of both the MG Car Club DC Centre and the Shenandoah Valley British Car Club.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Elizabeth Lambert officiating. Burial will be private in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
