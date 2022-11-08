Alfred L. Landis
Alfred Lee Landis of Aiken, South Carolina, formerly of Bloomery, West Virginia, died unexpectedly at his residence on November 5, 2022, at the age of 84.
He was born in Mitchells, Virginia, and after graduating from high school, embarked on a very successful and lengthy career in heavy equipment operation and in the then just blossoming home construction field in Northern Virginia and West Virginia. He never met a stranger and was a jack of all trades who could talk the ear off a cigar store wooden Indian if given the chance. His love of bluegrass music was only second to enjoying the time he spent deer hunting in the woods with his close friends. He had an eye for antiques and had collected many over the years.
Alfred Lee is survived by his loving daughters Judy (Daniel) Landis Taber of Manassas, Virginia, Tina Landis of Bloomery, West Virginia, and Sally (Gene) Bynaker of Milford, Delaware, and the love of his life Vickie Weller, of Aiken, South Carolina. In addition, he leaves behind his grandchildren Justin Alford of Richmond, Virginia, Athena Satterfield of Bloomery, Sandy Miller of Stephens City, Virginia, Cory Ann Bynaker of Milford, Delaware, and Dillon Bynaker, also of Milford, Delaware, as well as four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Arlie and Winfred Landis, his grandsons Travis Hott and Stephen Taber, and his siblings Earle Landis and Barbara Gilmore.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12-1 PM at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory,2807 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 with a funeral service to follow at 1 PM. Officiating will be his dear, close friend Ben Smelser. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 864 Redland Road, Cross Junction, Frederick, Virginia.
Pallbearers include Ben Smelser, Robert Smelser, Dyvon Peacemaker, Pete Peacemaker, Ellis Gene Bynaker Jr., and Dillon Gene Bynaker.
To view Alfred’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.