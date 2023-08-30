Alfred Lee “Sug” Renner Jr.
Alfred Lee “Sug” Renner Jr., 83, of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, August 28, 2023.
A graveside service for Sug will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.
Mr. Renner was a lifelong resident of Strasburg and a friend to all. He is now reunited with his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Kronk Renner who passed just three months ago. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents Alfred Lee and Virginia Dare Hamman Renner Sr., and siblings Janie Walters, Doug Renner, Sandy Renner, and Pam Renner.
Survivors include his children Marci Baldwin (Jesse) of Strasburg, Becky Renner (Mike Rosenberger) of Toms Brook, and Jeff Renner (Dawn) of Virginia Beach; his grandchildren Jackie Hall (Travis), Jeff Renner (Alli), and Rachel Palmer; a great-granddaughter Alanna Hall and a sister Robyn Ludwig of Harrisonburg.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Luke’s Backpack, P.O. Box 132, Toms Brook, VA 22660.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Alfred Lee “Sug” Renner Jr.
