Alfred Paul Hovatter
Alfred Paul Hovatter, of Winchester, Virginia died Friday July 12, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Winchester, VA.
He was born November 2, 1927 near Grafton, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Arlie and Laura Hovatter and was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Willis, Lester, Karl, and Elbert; and his sisters, Dorothy Wilmot and Nada Woodward. He is survived by one brother, Arlie Hovatter, Meridianville, Alabama and sister, Nona Latta, Jekyll Island, Georgia.
He retired after 43 years from the CSX Railroad as Bridge Foreman at the shops in Martinsburg, WV. In retirement he enjoyed raising cattle, gardening, and hunting at his Mountain Falls, VA. farm, visiting with friends and telling the most wonderful stories.
He is survived by his wife, Helen who were married for 74 years, his daughter, Linda Dameron and husband Tom, of Alderson, WV; his son, Doug Hovatter and wife Nancy of Inwood, WV; He is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy and Johnny Hardee of South Carolina, Laura and Jeffrey LaPole of Inwood, Paul and Katie Hovatter of Hedgesville, and Andrew Dameron, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Six great-grandchildren, Madison, Carley, and Benjamin LaPole, Michael and Aidan Hovatter, and Sierra Nancy Hardee.
He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and 50-year member of Robert White Lodge 67 Martinsburg, WV.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Brown Funeral Homes’ South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the chapel in Inwood with Pastor Chris Jones officiating. Entombment will be held in Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alfred’s name to the Berkeley County 4-H Foundation 400 West Stephen Street, Suite 302, Martinsburg, WV 25401.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
