Alice Adeste Shaver
Alice Adeste Shaver, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, peacefully at her home.
Alice was born in 1933 in Woodstock, VA, the daughter of the late Clarence Jennings Sr. and Jessie (Lambert) Jennings. She was a graduate of Woodstock High School, Class of 1951. Alice belonged to the Women’s Circle group at her church. She loved bowling and played basketball in high school. Alice enjoyed traveling with her husband, Walter and the family and enjoyed visiting Myrtle Beach. Alice was a wonderful cook and baker and used to create and sew clothes for her children when they were growing up. She loved the neighborhood get-togethers with her longtime friends and neighbors. Most of all, her greatest joy and love was being with her family. She was an avid reader and had a special love of marshmallow Peeps. She always had pretty painted fingernails and beautiful jewelry and enjoyed shopping with her late sister Mary. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing dominos. Alice loved Christmas and decorating for it, loved Apple Blossom and enjoyed the family trips to Lost River. Alice was a beloved wife and mother and was adored by her love, husband, Walter.
She is survived by her husband Walter, whom she married on April 24, 1954; daughter, Mary Beth Shaver of Clear Brook, VA; son, Stephen Edwin Shaver of Winchester, VA and brother, Clarence Jennings, Jr. (Eunice) of Winchester, VA and her feline companion, Miss Priss.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Wolfe, Jane Sullivan, Leah Ann Garber and brother, Wayne Jennings.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 3 at 12pm with a service to follow at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. The family would like to invite everyone for a time of food and fellowship at the Omps Amherst Reception Center following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Church of Christ, 204 S. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
