Alice C. Stoner Alice Cordell Stoner, 72, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mrs. Stoner was born May 18, 1949, in New Jersey, the daughter of the late Joseph Cordell and Maybelle Oakes Cordell.
She was a library accountant at Alexandria Public Library.
Surviving with her husband, Max Edward Stoner, are a son, Mike Burr of Purcellville, VA; a brother, Dennis Cordell, of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren, Joey, Daniel, Connor, and Taylor, and a great-grandson, Declan.
At Alice’s request, she will be cremated with no memorial service.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
