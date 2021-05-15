Alice Cooper Hart, 80, of Clear Brook, VA, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with her family by her side in Siloam, North Carolina.
Alice was born July 10, 1940 in Frederick County, VA; daughter of the late Edward Lee and Viola Irene Elliott Cooper. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1959 and a member of New Life Christian Church.
She married Robert Allen Hart, April 27, 1960 at Mt Olive Church in Hayfield, VA. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Alice is survived by her children, Robert Hart (Sara) of Williamsport, PA, Jeffery Hart (Vickie) of Stephenson, VA, Tammy Cosby (Douglas) of Siloam, NC, George "Kip" Hart of Winchester, VA and Travis Hart (Sheryl) of Clear Brook; brother, Perry Cooper of Frederick County; eleven grandchildren, Kasey, Lindsay, Caleb, Ethan, Chelsea, Cameron, Alissa, Natalie, Mackenzie, John, and Loralie; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Carter Cooper, Harold Cooper, Howard Cooper, Lesley Cooper and Ralph Cooper and one sister Audrey Crim.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:30 - 3:00 pm at graveside at Mount Olive Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Robert F. Hart and Pastor Larry Veach officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
