Alice Eleanor Creager (93) of Richmond, Virginia passed away February 26, 2021 following a massive stroke at ManorCare Imperial Health Care.
Mrs. Creager was a former resident of Winchester, VA during 1960's where she was the organist and choir director at Christ Episcopal Church and also a professor of music at Shenandoah College in the late 1960's.
She is survived by her children, Charles Creager (Jane) of Huntsville, AL, Roger Creager (Marie) of Richmond, VA and Karen Nitti (Len) of Wilmington, DE, along with seven grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will follow the gathering at 3:00 pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
