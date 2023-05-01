Alice Elizabeth Fletcher
Alice Elizabeth Fletcher, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born January 4, 1935, in Winchester, the daughter of Alva Burrpowell Grim and Alice Roberta Royston Grim.
Alice married Robert W. Fletcher Sr. on December 30, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD. Robert preceded her in death.
Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her children, Robert W. Fletcher Jr. (Khin) of Alexandria, VA, Rhonda G. Gomez,of Winchester, Scott B. Fletcher of Shepherdstown, WV, Tammy L. Rogers (Greg) of Winchester; grandchildren, Renee Trent, Amy Banks, Phillip Shields II, Christopher Fletcher, Vanessa Fletcher, Krystina Stephens, Courtney Fletcher, Lauren Manspile and Jared Rogers; eighteen great-grandchildren, and one brother, Ed Grim. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; five siblings, Bill Perry, Burr Grim, Louise Perry Gentry, Alma Joan Kerns, and Yvonne Love Brendle, and a granddaughter, Chanda Shields.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 2:00- 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will follow at 3:00 pm with The Rev. Dr. Charly W. Franks officiating.
Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association @ www.alz.org
