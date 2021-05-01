Alice Elliott Wallace, 88, of Winchester died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in her residence.
She was born April 1, 1933 in Frederick County the daughter of Ernest and Emma Isaacs Elliott
She married David "Pete" Wallace in Baltimore August 19, 1950. They shared 57 years together until his passing in 2007.
She was a devoted mother and enjoyed gardening, dancing, and music.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Willard, Randall Wallace, and Pat Wallace all of Winchester, and Dennis Wallace of Maryville, TN.; a brother, Earl Elliott; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Her children, Wayne Wallace and Melissa Smith; grandson, Jeremy Wallace and siblings, Estelle, Margaret, Bernice, Alfred, and Junior all preceded her in death.
A service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Blue Ridge Hospice for their outstanding care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.