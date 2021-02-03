Alice Faye VanMeter
Alice Faye VanMeter, 79, of Winchester, VA passed away on January 28, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Alice was born on March 17, 1941 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Wilbur McCarty and Retha Miller Lanham. At the age of 9, Alice and her sister Betty were taken in and raised by James Ray and Janet Miller. She was a graduate of Handley High School Class of 1960. She worked for Crum Realty for 20 years. She was a member of Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church and she was an avid bowler.
She married Earl Edward VanMeter on August 2, 1969 at Paynes Chapel Church in Ridgeway, WV. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1997.
Along with her foster dad Ray, she is survived by her son, Jim Lonas of Stephens City, VA and grandsons, Ryan Lonas of Stephens City and Joshua Lonas of Winchester.
Along with her parents and husband, Alice is preceded in death by her foster mom, Janet and her sister Betty Grim.
A memorial service will be Saturday March 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dawn Reidy and Pastor Gary Gourley, Sr officiating.
Memorial contributions may be to Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church, 631 Avanti Drive, Bunker Hill, WV 25413.
